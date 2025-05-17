flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Thaler 1841 "Type 1841-1855" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1841 "Type 1841-1855" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Thaler 1841 "Type 1841-1855" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC120,695

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1841
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1137 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place January 14, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction COINSTORE - June 1, 2025
SellerCOINSTORE
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Russian Heritage - May 17, 2025
SellerRussian Heritage
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionDETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Stack's - February 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 26, 2025
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Numisbalt - February 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
SellerStack's
DateNovember 1, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 31, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
SellerUniversum Coins GmbH
DateOctober 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 13, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
SellerFelzmann
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
SellerKatz
DateNovember 13, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
SellerRhenumis
DateMay 21, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Niemczyk - March 22, 2022
SellerNiemczyk
DateMarch 22, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 15, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

