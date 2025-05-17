Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Thaler 1841 "Type 1841-1855" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC120,695
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1841
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1841 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1137 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place January 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerCOINSTORE
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
SellerRussian Heritage
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionDETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
