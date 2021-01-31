1 Heller 1859 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1859 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2320 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) No grade (1)