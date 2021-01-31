Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
1 Heller 1859 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC376,880
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination1 Heller
- Year1859
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1859 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2320 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Heller 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
