Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1 Heller 1859 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1 Heller 1859 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1 Heller 1859 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC376,880

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1859
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1859 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2320 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1859 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1859 at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
SellerKatz
DateJune 24, 2018
ConditionNo grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Heller 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

