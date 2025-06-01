flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1 Heller 1854 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1 Heller 1854 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1 Heller 1854 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC271,200

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1854
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1854 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99050 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 71. Bidding took place February 9, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1854 at auction Numismad Dr. Dominik Elkowicz - June 1, 2025
SellerNumismad Dr. Dominik Elkowicz
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1854 at auction Numismad Dr. Dominik Elkowicz - February 15, 2025
SellerNumismad Dr. Dominik Elkowicz
DateFebruary 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1854 at auction Numismad Dr. Dominik Elkowicz - November 4, 2024
SellerNumismad Dr. Dominik Elkowicz
DateNovember 4, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1854 at auction Numismad Dr. Dominik Elkowicz - July 9, 2024
SellerNumismad Dr. Dominik Elkowicz
DateJuly 9, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1854 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1854 at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 9, 2020
ConditionMS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
