Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
1 Heller 1854 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC271,200
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination1 Heller
- Year1854
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1854 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99050 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 71. Bidding took place February 9, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNumismad Dr. Dominik Elkowicz
DateFebruary 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Heller 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections