Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
1 Heller 1841 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC172,800
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination1 Heller
- Year1841
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1841 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3301 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Heller 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections