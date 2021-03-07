flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1 Heller 1841 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1 Heller 1841 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1 Heller 1841 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC172,800

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1841
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1841 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3301 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1841 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Heller 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

