Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1 Heller 1837 F S.T. (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1 Heller 1837 F S.T. - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1 Heller 1837 F S.T. - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC144,000

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1837
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1837 with mark F S.T.. This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2326 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 1, 2022.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1837 F S.T. at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1837 F S.T. at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1837 F S.T. at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1837 F S.T. at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
SellerKatz
DateMay 30, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1837 F S.T. at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
SellerKatz
DateNovember 25, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1837 F S.T. at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
SellerKatz
DateDecember 18, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
