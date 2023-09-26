1 Heller 1837 F S.T. (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1837 with mark F S.T.. This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2326 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (2)