Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
1 Heller 1837 F S.T. (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC144,000
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination1 Heller
- Year1837
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1837 with mark F S.T.. This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2326 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 1, 2022.
Сondition
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
