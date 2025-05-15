flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1 Heller 1821 F G.B. (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1 Heller 1821 F G.B. - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1 Heller 1821 F G.B. - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1821
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1821 with mark F G.B.. This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2279 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1821 F G.B. at auction Katz - May 15, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1821 F G.B. at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 1, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1821 F G.B. at auction WCN - September 5, 2024
SellerWCN
DateSeptember 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1821 F G.B. at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 140 CZK
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1821 F G.B. at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1821 F G.B. at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 17, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1821 F G.B. at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2023
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1821 F G.B. at auction Numismatica Marcoccia - July 11, 2023
SellerNumismatica Marcoccia
DateJuly 11, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1821 F G.B. at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 2, 2023
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateApril 2, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1821 F G.B. at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1821 F G.B. at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 3, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateJuly 3, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1821 F G.B. at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 20, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateFebruary 20, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1821 F G.B. at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
SellerStare Monety
DateDecember 3, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1821 F G.B. at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
SellerCOINSNET
DateSeptember 5, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1821 F G.B. at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateSeptember 5, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1821 F G.B. at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJune 20, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1821 F G.B. at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 27, 2020
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateDecember 27, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1821 F G.B. at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
SellerMarciniak
DateOctober 7, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1821 F G.B. at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 9, 2020
ConditionMS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1821 F G.B. at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 9, 2020
ConditionMS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1821 F G.B. at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2018
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 17, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Heller 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

