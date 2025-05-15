Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
1 Heller 1821 F G.B. (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination1 Heller
- Year1821
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1821 with mark F G.B.. This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2279 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateSeptember 5, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Heller 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections