Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC44,334
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationThaler
- Year1862
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (694)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival". This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4236 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 340,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
