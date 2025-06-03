flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC44,334

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1862
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (694)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival". This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4236 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 340,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" at auction Gärtner - June 3, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateJune 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" at auction COINSTORE - June 1, 2025
SellerCOINSTORE
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" at auction BAC - May 27, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
SellerBAC
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" at auction Klondike Auction - May 25, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateMay 25, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" at auction Russian Heritage - May 17, 2025
SellerRussian Heritage
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionDETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" at auction Katz - April 17, 2025
SellerKatz
DateApril 17, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" at auction Nomisma - April 12, 2025
SellerNomisma
DateApril 12, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - April 10, 2025
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 10, 2025
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - April 6, 2025
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" at auction WAG - April 6, 2025
SellerWAG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" at auction WAG - April 6, 2025
SellerWAG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" at auction VL Nummus - April 5, 2025
SellerVL Nummus
DateApril 5, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" at auction Heritage - June 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 22, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
To auction
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" at auction AURORA - June 26, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionAU
To auction
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival" at auction Rhenumis - July 10, 2025
SellerRhenumis
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1862 "German shooting festival", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
