Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday". This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30680 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (80) AU (151) XF (229) VF (53) F (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (6) MS65 (2) MS64 (6) MS63 (14) MS62 (6) MS61 (3) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) PF64 (1) CAMEO (1) PL (2) Service PCGS (21) NGC (14) ANACS (2) RNGA (1)

