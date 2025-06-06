flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC24,560

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1859
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (523)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday". This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30680 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" at auction BAC - May 27, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" at auction BAC - May 27, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" at auction Russian Heritage - May 17, 2025
SellerRussian Heritage
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionMS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" at auction CoinsNB - May 17, 2025
SellerCoinsNB
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" at auction NOONANS - April 30, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - April 6, 2025
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" at auction COINSTORE - March 30, 2025
SellerCOINSTORE
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
SellerCOINSTORE
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" at auction Rare Coins - March 29, 2025
SellerRare Coins
DateMarch 29, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" at auction Teutoburger - March 8, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionMS63 PL
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" at auction AURORA - June 26, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionAU
To auction
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" at auction Niemczyk - July 2, 2025
SellerNiemczyk
DateJuly 2, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction
SellerNiemczyk
DateJuly 2, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction
Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" at auction Rhenumis - July 10, 2025
SellerRhenumis
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
