Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC24,560
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationThaler
- Year1859
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Thaler 1859 "Schiller's birthday". This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30680 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
—
