2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint". This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 765 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.

