2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC649
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1840
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint". This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 765 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
3062 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 16, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
