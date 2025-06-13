flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC649

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1840
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint". This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 765 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 13, 2025
SellerRio de la Plata
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
4125 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
3062 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" at auction WCN - May 23, 2024
SellerWCN
DateMay 23, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 16, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
SellerRio de la Plata
DateJune 19, 2022
ConditionDETAILS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" at auction Sedwick - November 19, 2020
SellerSedwick
DateNovember 19, 2020
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 19, 2020
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 24, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1840 "Opening of a mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

