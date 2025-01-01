flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Commemorative coins 2 Thaler Free City - Frankfurt am Main

type-coin

2 Thaler 1840

Opening of a mint
YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
18406490106
Popular sections
