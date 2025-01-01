Catalog
Auctions
Pricing
USD
USD
· US dollar
EUR
· Euro
GBP
· Pound sterling
CHF
· Swiss franc
PLN
· Polish złoty
RUB
· Russian ruble
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Account
Your account
0 days
Invoices
Log out
Search by photo
Cancel
At auctions
In Catalog
Frankfurt am Main
Period:
1814-1866
1814-1866
Free City
1814-1866
Home
Catalog
Frankfurt am Main coins price guide
Free City
2 Thaler
Commemorative coins 2 Thaler Free City - Frankfurt am Main
2 Thaler 1840
Opening of a mint
Year
Mark
Description
Mintage
UNC
Sales
Sales
1840
649
0
106
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog
Coin catalog of Frankfurt am Main
Coin catalog Free City
All Frankfurt am Main coins
Frankfurt am Main coins 2 Thaler
Numismatic auctions