FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1897 "Sower". Piedfort. Silver (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Piedfort. Silver

Obverse 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" Piedfort Silver - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" Piedfort Silver - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight5,07 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1897
  • MintParis
  • PurposePattern
Auction sales chart
Average price:650 USD
Average price (PROOF):1100 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" Piedfort Silver - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (12)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower". Piedfort. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 22128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place October 29, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction Chaponnière - November 23, 2025
SellerChaponnière
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionSP63 PCGS
Selling price
519 $
Price in auction currency 420 CHF
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction Heritage - October 29, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionPF63 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction Heritage - October 29, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionPF63 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 16, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
SellerPalombo
DateJanuary 28, 2023
ConditionPF61 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - December 7, 2021
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 7, 2021
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
SellerV. GADOURY
DateDecember 2, 2017
ConditionSP63 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
SellerPalombo
DateOctober 22, 2016
ConditionPF62 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction iNumis - March 23, 2012
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 23, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction ICE - November 19, 2011
SellerICE
DateNovember 19, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction ICE - November 19, 2011
SellerICE
DateNovember 19, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower", Piedfort, Silver?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower", Piedfort, Silver is 650 USD for regular strike and 1100 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower", Piedfort, Silver?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower", Piedfort, Silver is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower", Piedfort, Silver?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower", Piedfort, Silver we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

