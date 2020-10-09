flag
50 Centimes 1897 "Sower". Piedfort. Gold (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Piedfort. Gold

Obverse 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" Piedfort Gold - Gold Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" Piedfort Gold - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold
  • Weight6,22 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1897
  • MintParis
  • PurposePattern
Auction sales chart
Average price:5400 USD
Average price (PROOF):4900 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" Piedfort Gold - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (9)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower". Piedfort. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 22285 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place August 26, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction Heritage - April 28, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateApril 28, 2025
ConditionPF63 NGC
Selling price
5760 $
Price in auction currency 5760 USD
SellerHeritage
DateApril 28, 2025
ConditionPF63 NGC
Selling price
5760 $
Price in auction currency 5760 USD
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2024
ConditionPF63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 4, 2024
ConditionPF61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 14, 2022
ConditionPF61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 12, 2021
ConditionSP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction Warin Global Investments - October 9, 2020
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateOctober 9, 2020
ConditionSP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2011
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction UBS - January 30, 2001
SellerUBS
DateJanuary 30, 2001
ConditionAU
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower", Piedfort, Gold?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower", Piedfort, Gold is 5400 USD for regular strike and 4900 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower", Piedfort, Gold?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower", Piedfort, Gold is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower", Piedfort, Gold?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower", Piedfort, Gold we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

