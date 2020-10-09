50 Centimes 1897 "Sower". Piedfort. Gold (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Piedfort. Gold
Specification
- MetalGold
- Weight6,22 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryFrance
- PeriodThird Republic
- Denomination50 Centimes
- Year1897
- MintParis
- PurposePattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower". Piedfort. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 22285 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place August 26, 2024.
How much is the gold coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower", Piedfort, Gold?
According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower", Piedfort, Gold is 5400 USD for regular strike and 4900 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower", Piedfort, Gold?
The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower", Piedfort, Gold is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
