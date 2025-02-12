flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1920 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1920 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1920 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Inasta Spa

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC8,508,650

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1920
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:65 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1920 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1920 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 63462 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place April 17, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1920 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1920 "Sower" at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1920 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1920 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1920 "Sower" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1920 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1920 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateNovember 28, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1920 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1920 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateAugust 8, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1920 "Sower" at auction Stack's - February 22, 2022
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 22, 2022
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1920 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 6, 2021
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1920 "Sower" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2021
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateOctober 19, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1920 "Sower" at auction Silicua Coins - May 20, 2020
SellerSilicua Coins
DateMay 20, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1920 "Sower" at auction Inasta - March 3, 2020
SellerInasta
DateMarch 3, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1920 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1920 "Sower" is 65 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1920 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1920 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1920 "Sower"?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1920 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

