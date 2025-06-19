flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC24,298,732

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1919
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:30 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 71460 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 150. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" at auction Katz - January 14, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
France 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateNovember 28, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
SellerBAC
DateDecember 14, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
France 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
SellerPesek Auctions
DateNovember 23, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateAugust 8, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJuly 6, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJune 8, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
SellerKatz
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
SellerKatz
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
SellerBAC
DateMarch 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 6, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
France 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - January 8, 2026
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 8, 2026
ConditionNo grade
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" is 30 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower"?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1919 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1919All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 50 CentimesNumismatic auctions