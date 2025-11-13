flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC36,491,942

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1918
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:20 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1473 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place May 12, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - November 13, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" at auction Istra Numizmatika - September 14, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" at auction Numismatica Raponi - March 26, 2025
SellerNumismatica Raponi
DateMarch 26, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" at auction Coins NB - November 23, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateNovember 23, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - August 6, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMay 19, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
SellerTMAJK sro
DateMarch 14, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
SellerKatz
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
SellerPesek Auctions
DateNovember 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 7, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" is 20 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower"?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1918 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

