50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC52,962,657

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1916
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:20 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 600 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 180. Bidding took place May 11, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - December 4, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - September 25, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 25, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - August 21, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" at auction Coins NB - February 8, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateFebruary 8, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" at auction Katz - January 14, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" at auction Coins NB - June 15, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJune 4, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMay 19, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 28, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateApril 2, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 18, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" is 20 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower"?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1916 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

