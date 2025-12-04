flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1912 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1912 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1912 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC16,000,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1912
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:30 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1912 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1912 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 22, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1912 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - December 4, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1912 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - September 25, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 25, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1912 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - August 21, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1912 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1912 "Sower" at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1912 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1912 "Sower" at auction Olympus Numismatics UG - February 17, 2023
SellerOlympus Numismatics UG
DateFebruary 17, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1912 "Sower" at auction Numismática Leilões - December 27, 2021
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateDecember 27, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1912 "Sower" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 21, 2021
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1912 "Sower" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateSeptember 17, 2020
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1912 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1912 "Sower" is 30 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1912 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1912 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1912 "Sower"?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1912 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

