flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,329,503

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1911
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:110 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1228 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - November 20, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 20, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - November 13, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - September 25, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 25, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - August 7, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 7, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 30, 2022
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 30, 2022
ConditionAU55
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 4, 2021
SellerTauler & Fau
DateMay 4, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - March 28, 2021
SellerCoinhouse
DateMarch 28, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" at auction Inasta - March 3, 2020
SellerInasta
DateMarch 3, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" at auction Inasta - July 10, 2019
SellerInasta
DateJuly 10, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 5, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
France 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 15, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" at auction Numismatica Felsinea S.r.L. - February 1, 2017
SellerNumismatica Felsinea S.r.L.
DateFebruary 1, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 22, 2016
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateNovember 22, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2016
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 29, 2016
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" at auction Numismatica Felsinea S.r.L. - July 4, 2016
SellerNumismatica Felsinea S.r.L.
DateJuly 4, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2016
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateApril 21, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" is 110 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower"?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1911 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1911All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 50 CentimesNumismatic auctions