FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1910 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1910 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1910 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC15,922,600

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1910
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:60 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1910 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1910 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 977 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1910 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1910 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1910 "Sower" at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
France 50 Centimes 1910 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1910 "Sower" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
France 50 Centimes 1910 "Sower" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
SellerPesek Auctions
DateNovember 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1910 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 19, 2018
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 19, 2018
ConditionMS64 GENI
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1910 "Sower" at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 27, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1910 "Sower" at auction iNumis - October 13, 2015
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 13, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1910 "Sower" at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1910 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1910 "Sower" is 60 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1910 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1910 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1910 "Sower"?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1910 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

