FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1909 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC9,900,044

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1909
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:65 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 44344 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place October 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower" at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
France 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2016
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 21, 2016
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2015
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 22, 2015
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower" at auction Creusy Numismatique - April 22, 2014
SellerCreusy Numismatique
DateApril 22, 2014
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - January 8, 2026
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 8, 2026
ConditionNo grade
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower" is 65 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower"?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

