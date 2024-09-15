50 Centimes 1909 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,835)
- Weight2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC9,900,044
Description
- CountryFrance
- PeriodThird Republic
- Denomination50 Centimes
- Year1909
- MintParis
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 44344 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place October 20, 2023.
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower"?
According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower" is 65 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower"?
The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower"?
To sell the 50 Centimes 1909 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.