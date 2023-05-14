flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1906 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1906 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1906 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: iNumis

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,679,144

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1906
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:95 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1906 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1906 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 820 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 24, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1906 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
France 50 Centimes 1906 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1906 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1906 "Sower" at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1906 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 15, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1906 "Sower" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1906 "Sower" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1906 "Sower" at auction iNumis - October 13, 2015
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 13, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1906 "Sower" at auction iNumis - October 22, 2013
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 22, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1906 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 11, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1906 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1906 "Sower" is 95 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1906 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1906 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1906 "Sower"?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1906 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

