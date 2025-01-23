flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1905 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,380,861

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1905
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:240 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1284 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 1, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
704 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
France 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower" at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 18, 2014
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2013
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 17, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 16, 2013
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 16, 2013
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 11, 2012
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 11, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower" at auction iNumis - March 23, 2012
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 23, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower" at auction iNumis - October 21, 2011
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 21, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 14, 2011
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 14, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower" is 240 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower"?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1905 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

