FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,221,828

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1903
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:290 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - November 20, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 20, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - September 25, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 25, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - August 7, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 7, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" at auction WCN - December 12, 2024
SellerWCN
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
France 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionMS60
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
SellerWAG
DateNovember 12, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
SellerHARMERS
DateMarch 30, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateJuly 29, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" at auction Bolaffi - May 27, 2022
SellerBolaffi
DateMay 27, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" at auction Pruvost - January 23, 2022
SellerPruvost
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
SelleriNumis
DateNovember 2, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" at auction iNumis - March 9, 2021
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 9, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" at auction iNumis - October 6, 2020
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 6, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
SellerStack's
DateOctober 22, 2019
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 15, 2019
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" is 290 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower"?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1903 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

