FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1902 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,778,172

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1902
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:150 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 851735 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 507. Bidding took place January 23, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower" at auction Grün - November 12, 2025
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower" at auction Katz - September 21, 2025
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower" at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower" at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJune 28, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower" at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS62 GENI
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower" at auction Olivier Goujon - April 2, 2022
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateApril 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower" at auction Tauler & Fau - January 22, 2019
SellerTauler & Fau
DateJanuary 22, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2017
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 21, 2017
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2014
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 17, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 16, 2013
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 16, 2013
ConditionNo grade
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower" is 150 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower"?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1902 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

