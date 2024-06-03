50 Centimes 1901 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.