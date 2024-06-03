flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1901 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC4,960,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1901
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:45 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1489 sold at the NumisCorner auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 15, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 15, 2025
ConditionMS63
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - January 31, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionPL63
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
France 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower" at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
France 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 3, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS63
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
France 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2023
SellerNiemczyk
DateSeptember 18, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
France 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 25, 2023
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionMS63
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower" at auction Numismática Leilões - July 26, 2019
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateJuly 26, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
France 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
France 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower" at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
SellerNumis.be
DateNovember 25, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
France 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 14, 2011
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 14, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Where to buy?
France 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - January 8, 2026
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 8, 2026
ConditionNo grade
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower" is 45 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower"?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1901 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
