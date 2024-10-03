50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,835)
- Weight2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC9,194,767
Description
- CountryFrance
- PeriodThird Republic
- Denomination50 Centimes
- Year1900
- MintParis
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2048 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2025.
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower"?
According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" is 370 USD for regular strike and 1000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower"?
The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower"?
To sell the 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.