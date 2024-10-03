flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC9,194,767

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1900
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:370 USD
Average price (PROOF):1000 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2048 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
1028 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
1713 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateApril 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 14, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
SellerBAC
DateMarch 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" at auction Pruvost - January 23, 2022
SellerPruvost
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" at auction Pruvost - May 30, 2021
SellerPruvost
DateMay 30, 2021
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 15, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 15, 2018
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
SellerKatz
DateJune 24, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 19, 2018
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 19, 2018
ConditionPF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" at auction Creusy Numismatique - April 22, 2014
SellerCreusy Numismatique
DateApril 22, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - January 8, 2026
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 8, 2026
ConditionNo grade
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" is 370 USD for regular strike and 1000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower"?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1900 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

