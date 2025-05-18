flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC18,000,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1899
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:85 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1329 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" at auction Aphrodite Art Coins - May 18, 2025
SellerAphrodite Art Coins
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateOctober 31, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateApril 11, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateAugust 8, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
SellerKatz
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 6, 2021
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" at auction Bertolami - May 18, 2019
SellerBertolami
DateMay 18, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" at auction Numismatica Felsinea S.r.L. - June 25, 2018
SellerNumismatica Felsinea S.r.L.
DateJune 25, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" at auction Ars Time - June 24, 2014
SellerArs Time
DateJune 24, 2014
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" at auction iNumis - October 21, 2011
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 21, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" is 85 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower"?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1899 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

