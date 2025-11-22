flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC30,000,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1898
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:170 USD
Average price (PROOF):440 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1241 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place October 22, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction BAC - December 16, 2025
SellerBAC
DateDecember 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2025
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - October 9, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - September 25, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 25, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - September 25, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 25, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - September 25, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 25, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction BAC - August 26, 2025
SellerBAC
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - August 21, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction Heritage - July 10, 2025
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction Heritage - July 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 204 USD
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction BAC - April 22, 2025
SellerBAC
DateApril 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction CGMP - February 11, 2025
SellerCGMP
DateFebruary 11, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
SellerStack's
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - June 29, 2024
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - June 29, 2024
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 29, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
France 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - January 8, 2026
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 8, 2026
ConditionNo grade
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" is 170 USD for regular strike and 440 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower"?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1898 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1898All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 50 CentimesNumismatic auctions