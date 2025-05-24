flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC88,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1897
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:710 USD
Average price (PROOF):1200 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (108)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 823 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction V. GADOURY - October 4, 2025
SellerV. GADOURY
DateOctober 4, 2025
ConditionPF63 PCGS
Selling price
411 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 24, 2025
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 24, 2025
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - April 1, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 1, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
SellerNihon
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionPF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - December 10, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2024
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 23, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2024
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 23, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionPF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2024
ConditionPF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - July 9, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 9, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU55
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU50
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" is 710 USD for regular strike and 1200 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower"?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1897 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1897All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 50 CentimesNumismatic auctions