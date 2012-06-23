flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1889 A "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1889 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1889 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: The Bru Sale & Wellico Ltd

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF100

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1889
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:0 USD
Average price (PROOF):3400 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1889 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1889 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 540 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 4,800. Bidding took place November 27, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 14, 2022
ConditionPF67 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
4222 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 15, 2018
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
3850 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionPF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 50 Centimes 1889 A at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
SellerV. GADOURY
DateDecember 3, 2016
ConditionPF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 50 Centimes 1889 A at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
SellerKünker
DateNovember 20, 2013
ConditionPF63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 50 Centimes 1889 A at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 11, 2012
ConditionPF63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 50 Centimes 1889 A at auction Bru Sale & Wellico - June 23, 2012
SellerBru Sale & Wellico
DateJune 23, 2012
ConditionPF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 50 Centimes 1889 A at auction Palombo - November 27, 2011
SellerPalombo
DateNovember 27, 2011
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
******
******

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1889 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1889 with mark A is 3400 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1889 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1889 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1889 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1889 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

