flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1888 A "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1888 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1888 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: iNumis

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC4,517,106

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1888
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:90 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1888 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1888 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24430 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place December 29, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Katz - September 21, 2025
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Stack's - September 17, 2025
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Stack's - September 17, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Teutoburger - September 13, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 13, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 8, 2025
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Coins NB - October 5, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Tauler & Fau - May 3, 2024
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Tauler & Fau - May 3, 2024
SellerTauler & Fau
DateMay 3, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateApril 8, 2024
ConditionMS66 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateApril 8, 2024
ConditionMS66 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 25, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Heritage - January 11, 2024
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Heritage - January 11, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 11, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Heritage - January 11, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 11, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 17, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Heritage - October 5, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 5, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Heritage - October 5, 2023
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction Heritage - October 5, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 5, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1888 A at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1888 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1888 with mark A is 90 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1888 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1888 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1888 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1888 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1888All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 50 CentimesNumismatic auctions