FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1882 A "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1882 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1882 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,319,719

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1882
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:150 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1882 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1882 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99067 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1882 A at auction Stephen Album - July 15, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateJuly 15, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 144 USD
France 50 Centimes 1882 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 28, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 28, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1882 A at auction WCN - June 12, 2025
SellerWCN
DateJune 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1882 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1882 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1882 A at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1882 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1882 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 5, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1882 A at auction cgb.fr - August 3, 2021
Sellercgb.fr
DateAugust 3, 2021
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1882 A at auction cgb.fr - July 27, 2021
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 27, 2021
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1882 A at auction cgb.fr - December 8, 2020
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 8, 2020
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1882 A at auction cgb.fr - October 27, 2020
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 27, 2020
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1882 A at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
SellerStack's
DateAugust 20, 2019
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1882 A at auction Tauler & Fau - January 22, 2019
SellerTauler & Fau
DateJanuary 22, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1882 A at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 15, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1882 A at auction Numisor - November 20, 2018
SellerNumisor
DateNovember 20, 2018
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1882 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateOctober 26, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1882 A at auction Bolaffi - November 30, 2017
SellerBolaffi
DateNovember 30, 2017
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1882 A at auction Numisor - November 14, 2017
SellerNumisor
DateNovember 14, 2017
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1882 A at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
SellerRauch
DateOctober 1, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1882 A at auction Numisor - June 14, 2017
SellerNumisor
DateJune 14, 2017
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1882 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1882 with mark A is 150 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1882 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1882 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1882 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1882 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

