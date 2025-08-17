flag
50 Centimes 1881 A "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1881 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1881 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC5,390,890

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1881
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:40 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1881 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1881 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Tennants Auctioneers auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place August 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1881 A at auction WCN - October 9, 2025
SellerWCN
DateOctober 9, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
France 50 Centimes 1881 A at auction Katz - August 17, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1881 A at auction Katz - January 14, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1881 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1881 A at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
SellerKatz
DateAugust 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1881 A at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
France 50 Centimes 1881 A at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
SellerPesek Auctions
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1881 A at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1881 A at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1881 A at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateFebruary 27, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1881 A at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
SellerFrühwald
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1881 A at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionMS64
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1881 A at auction Coins NB - December 16, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateDecember 16, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1881 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
SellerKatz
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1881 A at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
SellerKünker
DateNovember 17, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1881 A at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
SellerKünker
DateNovember 17, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1881 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 13, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1881 A at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionMS65 GENI
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1881 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateApril 22, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1881 A at auction Coins NB - February 11, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateFebruary 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1881 A at auction Cayón - December 22, 2022
SellerCayón
DateDecember 22, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1881 A at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 18, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1881 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1881 with mark A is 40 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1881 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1881 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1881 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1881 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

