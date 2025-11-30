flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1871 A "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1871 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 50 Centimes 1871 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC235,803

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1871
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:230 USD
Average price (PROOF):2300 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1871 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (84)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1871 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 935 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place November 21, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1871 A at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 30, 2025
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateNovember 30, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
696 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1871 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2025
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 22, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1871 A at auction cgb.fr - July 22, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 22, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 A at auction Bolaffi - June 6, 2025
SellerBolaffi
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 A at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
France 50 Centimes 1871 A at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
France 50 Centimes 1871 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 A at auction Sartor Numismatica - October 31, 2024
France 50 Centimes 1871 A at auction Sartor Numismatica - October 31, 2024
SellerSartor Numismatica
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 A at auction Coins NB - October 5, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 A at auction cgb.fr - September 24, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 9, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 9, 2024
ConditionMS62
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 A at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS60
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 A at auction cgb.fr - April 9, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 9, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
France 50 Centimes 1871 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
SellerVINCHON
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - December 20, 2022
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateDecember 20, 2022
ConditionMS62
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1871 A at auction Sartor Numismatica - October 28, 2022
SellerSartor Numismatica
DateOctober 28, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 50 Centimes 1871 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1871 with mark A is 230 USD for regular strike and 2300 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1871 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1871 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1871 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1871 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

