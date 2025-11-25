flag
5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules". Trident (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Trident

Obverse 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" Trident - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" Trident - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • EdgeInscription
  • Mintage UNC256,410

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1871
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1300 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" Trident - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (208)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1871 "Hercules" with mark A. Trident. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30568 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Nihon - December 14, 2025
SellerNihon
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
2825 $
Price in auction currency 440000 JPY
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - November 25, 2025
SellerBeaussant Lefèvre
DateNovember 25, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Stack's - September 4, 2025
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Stack's - September 4, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 4, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Numismatica Italia - September 1, 2025
SellerNumismatica Italia
DateSeptember 1, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - July 11, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJuly 11, 2025
ConditionXF45
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 14, 2025
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 24, 2025
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Klondike Auction - April 13, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction FARRANDO - April 11, 2025
SellerFARRANDO
DateApril 11, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 5, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateApril 5, 2025
ConditionAU55
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 5 Francs 1871 A "Hercules", Trident?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1871 "Hercules" with mark A, Trident is 1300 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1871 "Hercules" with mark A, Trident?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1871 "Hercules" with the letters A, Trident is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1871 "Hercules" with the letters A, Trident?

To sell the 5 Francs 1871 "Hercules" with the letters A, Trident we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

