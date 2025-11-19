flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,732,263

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1876
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:120 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (48)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1876 "Hercules" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 19, 2025
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateNovember 19, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules" at auction BAC - November 18, 2025
SellerBAC
DateNovember 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules" at auction Srebrna Uncja - October 2, 2025
SellerSrebrna Uncja
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
France 5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules" at auction BAC - July 29, 2025
SellerBAC
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules" at auction Katz - April 13, 2025
SellerKatz
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 74 EUR
France 5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules" at auction Numismatica Raponi - March 26, 2025
SellerNumismatica Raponi
DateMarch 26, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules" at auction BAC - March 25, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules" at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules" at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2024
Selleribercoin
DateDecember 18, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules" at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2024
Selleribercoin
DateDecember 18, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules" at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
SellerBAC
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules" at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
SellerStack's
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
SellerBAC
DateMay 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
SellerNumedux
DateApril 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules" at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
SellerInasta
DateApril 1, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 5 Francs 1876 K "Hercules"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1876 "Hercules" with mark K is 120 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1876 "Hercules" with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1876 "Hercules" with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1876 "Hercules" with the letters K?

To sell the 5 Francs 1876 "Hercules" with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

