5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,661,440

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1875
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:70 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (39)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1875 "Hercules" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 948503 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 286. Bidding took place December 10, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction Srebrna Uncja - October 2, 2025
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction Srebrna Uncja - October 2, 2025
SellerSrebrna Uncja
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 128 PLN
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction Srebrna Uncja - August 29, 2025
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction Srebrna Uncja - August 29, 2025
SellerSrebrna Uncja
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 113 PLN
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction Srebrna Uncja - August 29, 2025
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction Srebrna Uncja - August 29, 2025
SellerSrebrna Uncja
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction Katz - July 10, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction Numismatica Raponi - March 26, 2025
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction Numismatica Raponi - March 26, 2025
SellerNumismatica Raponi
DateMarch 26, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction Numisbalt - February 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 9, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction cgb.fr - December 10, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2024
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 23, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJune 28, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
SellerCOINSNET
DateFebruary 24, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 17, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
SellerRio de la Plata
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
SellerRio de la Plata
DateMarch 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
SellerBAC
DateDecember 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction Coins NB - September 10, 2022
SellerCoins NB
DateSeptember 10, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJuly 6, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
SellerBAC
DateMarch 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 28, 2021
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateNovember 28, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 8, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules" at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
SellerBAC
DateMarch 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 5 Francs 1875 K "Hercules"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1875 "Hercules" with mark K is 70 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1875 "Hercules" with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1875 "Hercules" with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1875 "Hercules" with the letters K?

To sell the 5 Francs 1875 "Hercules" with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

