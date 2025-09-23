flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC74,609

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1871
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:530 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (66)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1871 "Hercules" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32033 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,720. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" at auction VINCHON - December 11, 2025
SellerVINCHON
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
France 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" at auction cgb.fr - September 23, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
1180 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
France 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" at auction cgb.fr - May 13, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateMay 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" at auction WAG - April 6, 2025
SellerWAG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" at auction Coins NB - January 18, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateJanuary 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
France 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" at auction cgb.fr - December 10, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionVF30
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionVF30
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" at auction Quai des Enchères - October 17, 2024
SellerQuai des Enchères
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 25, 2024
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" at auction cgb.fr - April 9, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 9, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Selleribercoin
DateMarch 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
France 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateSeptember 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" at auction iBelgica - June 21, 2023
SelleriBelgica
DateJune 21, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules" at auction cgb.fr - January 24, 2023
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 5 Francs 1871 K "Hercules"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1871 "Hercules" with mark K is 530 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1871 "Hercules" with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1871 "Hercules" with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1871 "Hercules" with the letters K?

To sell the 5 Francs 1871 "Hercules" with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1871All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 5 FrancsNumismatic auctions