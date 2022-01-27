5 Francs 1889 A "Hercules" (France, Third Republic)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter37 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF20
Description
- CountryFrance
- PeriodThird Republic
- Denomination5 Francs
- Year1889
- MintParis
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1889 "Hercules" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 298 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 58,000. Bidding took place March 8, 2018.
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 5 Francs 1889 A "Hercules"?
According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1889 "Hercules" with mark A is 47000 USD for regular strike and 51000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1889 "Hercules" with mark A?
The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1889 "Hercules" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1889 "Hercules" with the letters A?
To sell the 5 Francs 1889 "Hercules" with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.