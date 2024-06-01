flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1878 A "Hercules" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 5 Francs 1878 A "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 5 Francs 1878 A "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,154
  • Mintage PROOF30

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1878
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:10000 USD
Average price (PROOF):61000 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1878 A "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (13)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1878 "Hercules" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 780 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 60,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1878 A "Hercules" at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionXF40
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 A "Hercules" at auction Negrini - June 1, 2024
France 5 Francs 1878 A "Hercules" at auction Negrini - June 1, 2024
SellerNegrini
DateJune 1, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
7600 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
France 5 Francs 1878 A "Hercules" at auction Numismatica Picena - May 1, 2024
France 5 Francs 1878 A "Hercules" at auction Numismatica Picena - May 1, 2024
SellerNumismatica Picena
DateMay 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 A "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 13, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
18965 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
France 5 Francs 1878 A "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 4, 2022
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 A "Hercules" at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
SellerFlorange
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 A "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 A "Hercules" at auction Olivier Goujon - June 16, 2020
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateJune 16, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 A "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 14, 2019
ConditionPF62 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 A "Hercules" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 3, 2018
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 3, 2018
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 A "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 15, 2018
ConditionPF65 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 A "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 15, 2018
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1878 A "Hercules" at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - March 8, 2018
SellerALDE & OGN / Guillard
DateMarch 8, 2018
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 5 Francs 1878 A "Hercules"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1878 "Hercules" with mark A is 10000 USD for regular strike and 61000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1878 "Hercules" with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1878 "Hercules" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1878 "Hercules" with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1878 "Hercules" with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

