5 Francs 1878 A "Hercules" (France, Third Republic)

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 5 Francs 1878 A "Hercules"? According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1878 "Hercules" with mark A is 10000 USD for regular strike and 61000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1878 "Hercules" with mark A? The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1878 "Hercules" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.