5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: FEYDEAU BOURSE NUMISMATIQUE

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC13,338,560

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1875
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:40 USD
Average price (PROOF):21000 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (306)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1875 "Hercules" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31175 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 19, 2025
SellerRio de la Plata
DateDecember 19, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
France 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" at auction BAC - December 16, 2025
SellerBAC
DateDecember 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" at auction Numisbalt - December 7, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 7, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
France 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 3, 2025
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateDecember 3, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 28, 2025
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateNovember 28, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" at auction KM NUMIS - November 19, 2025
SellerKM NUMIS
DateNovember 19, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" at auction Stephen Album - November 18, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateNovember 18, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" at auction cgb.fr - November 18, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateNovember 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" at auction Katz - November 16, 2025
SellerKatz
DateNovember 16, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" at auction Numisbalt - November 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" at auction BAC - October 28, 2025
SellerBAC
DateOctober 28, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" at auction Coins NB - October 25, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 25, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
France 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateOctober 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" at auction Katz - October 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateOctober 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" at auction Katz - October 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateOctober 12, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" at auction GINZA - October 11, 2025
SellerGINZA
DateOctober 11, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" at auction Numisbalt - October 5, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" at auction Numisbalt - October 5, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" at auction BAC - September 30, 2025
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" at auction Katz - September 21, 2025
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules" at auction Katz - September 21, 2025
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 5 Francs 1875 A "Hercules"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1875 "Hercules" with mark A is 40 USD for regular strike and 21000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1875 "Hercules" with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1875 "Hercules" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1875 "Hercules" with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1875 "Hercules" with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
