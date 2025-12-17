flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Artemide Aste s.r.l.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC7,999,202

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1874
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:50 USD
Average price (PROOF):79000 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (193)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1874 "Hercules" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3955 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 216,000. Bidding took place May 4, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 17, 2025
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateDecember 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
France 5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules" at auction Inasta - November 26, 2025
SellerInasta
DateNovember 26, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
France 5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules" at auction BAC - November 18, 2025
SellerBAC
DateNovember 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules" at auction Numisbalt - November 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules" at auction Coins NB - October 25, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 25, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules" at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateOctober 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules" at auction Numisbalt - October 5, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules" at auction Numisbalt - October 5, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules" at auction Katz - September 21, 2025
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules" at auction Antivm Numismatica - September 20, 2025
SellerAntivm Numismatica
DateSeptember 20, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules" at auction Nomisma - September 10, 2025
SellerNomisma
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules" at auction Numisbalt - September 7, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 7, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules" at auction Via - August 25, 2025
SellerVia
DateAugust 25, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules" at auction BAC - July 29, 2025
SellerBAC
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules" at auction Cayón - July 9, 2025
SellerCayón
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules" at auction Inasta - July 1, 2025
SellerInasta
DateJuly 1, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules" at auction MDC Monaco - June 28, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 28, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 5 Francs 1874 A "Hercules"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1874 "Hercules" with mark A is 50 USD for regular strike and 79000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1874 "Hercules" with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1874 "Hercules" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1874 "Hercules" with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1874 "Hercules" with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

