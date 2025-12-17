flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Nomisma Spa

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Mintage UNC1,185,100

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1870
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:260 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (353)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1870 "With Motto" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30506 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,200. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction ibercoin - December 17, 2025
Selleribercoin
DateDecember 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
France 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Bolaffi - December 5, 2025
SellerBolaffi
DateDecember 5, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
France 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Inasta - November 26, 2025
France 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Inasta - November 26, 2025
SellerInasta
DateNovember 26, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Höhn - November 16, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Höhn - November 15, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 15, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Stack's - October 19, 2025
France 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Stack's - October 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateOctober 19, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction WAG - October 5, 2025
SellerWAG
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction V. GADOURY - October 3, 2025
SellerV. GADOURY
DateOctober 3, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 18, 2025
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Inasta - September 10, 2025
France 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Inasta - September 10, 2025
SellerInasta
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Stack's - September 4, 2025
France 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Stack's - September 4, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 4, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Katz - August 31, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Katz - August 31, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Katz - August 31, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Via - August 25, 2025
SellerVia
DateAugust 25, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction cgb.fr - July 22, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Auction World - July 20, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 20, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Coins NB - July 12, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateJuly 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction MDC Monaco - June 28, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 28, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Coins NB - June 14, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 24, 2025
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 5 Francs 1870 A "With Motto"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1870 "With Motto" with mark A is 260 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1870 "With Motto" with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1870 "With Motto" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1870 "With Motto" with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1870 "With Motto" with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
