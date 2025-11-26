flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC629,666

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1871
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:200 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1871 "No Motto" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 1, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Inasta - November 26, 2025
SellerInasta
DateNovember 26, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
France 5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Wójcicki - October 3, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
France 5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Inasta - September 10, 2025
SellerInasta
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Inasta - July 1, 2025
SellerInasta
DateJuly 1, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Inasta - December 10, 2024
SellerInasta
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction NMV Nederlandsche Muntenveiling - November 8, 2024
SellerNMV Nederlandsche Muntenveiling
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Inasta - October 9, 2024
SellerInasta
DateOctober 9, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Schulman - June 27, 2024
SellerSchulman
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Negrini - June 1, 2024
SellerNegrini
DateJune 1, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
SellerKatz
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Naumann - January 8, 2023
SellerNaumann
DateJanuary 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Schulman - December 14, 2022
SellerSchulman
DateDecember 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Coins NB - October 15, 2022
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 15, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Coins NB - September 10, 2022
SellerCoins NB
DateSeptember 10, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 29, 2022
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateMay 29, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto" at auction Coins NB - March 19, 2022
SellerCoins NB
DateMarch 19, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 5 Francs 1871 K "No Motto"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1871 "No Motto" with mark K is 200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1871 "No Motto" with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1871 "No Motto" with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1871 "No Motto" with the letters K?

To sell the 5 Francs 1871 "No Motto" with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

