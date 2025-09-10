flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC544,309

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1870
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:220 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (128)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1870 "No Motto" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 36271 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction WCN - November 27, 2025
SellerWCN
DateNovember 27, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Inasta - September 10, 2025
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Inasta - September 10, 2025
SellerInasta
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Katz - August 31, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
1636 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction cgb.fr - August 26, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - May 28, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionVF25
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - May 28, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionVF30
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction cgb.fr - May 13, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateMay 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 5, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateApril 5, 2025
ConditionVF30
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Pruvost - February 22, 2025
SellerPruvost
DateFebruary 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Inasta - February 20, 2025
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Inasta - February 20, 2025
SellerInasta
DateFebruary 20, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Inasta - February 20, 2025
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Inasta - February 20, 2025
SellerInasta
DateFebruary 20, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Coins NB - January 18, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateJanuary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction cgb.fr - December 10, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionAU50
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionAU50
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionXF40
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Coins NB - November 23, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateNovember 23, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - November 11, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionVF25
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 16, 2024
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateOctober 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Inasta - October 9, 2024
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Inasta - October 9, 2024
SellerInasta
DateOctober 9, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - January 8, 2026
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJanuary 8, 2026
ConditionVF25
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 5 Francs 1870 K "No Motto"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1870 "No Motto" with mark K is 220 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1870 "No Motto" with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1870 "No Motto" with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1870 "No Motto" with the letters K?

To sell the 5 Francs 1870 "No Motto" with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1870All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 5 FrancsNumismatic auctions