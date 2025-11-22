flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC64,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1870
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:260 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (147)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1870 "No Motto" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2701 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2025
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2025
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
France 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction Wójcicki - October 3, 2025
France 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction Wójcicki - October 3, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
France 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction V. GADOURY - October 3, 2025
SellerV. GADOURY
DateOctober 3, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction BAC - September 30, 2025
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction Katz - September 21, 2025
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction Stack's - September 4, 2025
France 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction Stack's - September 4, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 4, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2025
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction BAC - May 27, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction BAC - January 14, 2025
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2024
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 23, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction Quai des Enchères - October 17, 2024
SellerQuai des Enchères
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 16, 2024
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateOctober 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 5 Francs 1870 A "No Motto"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1870 "No Motto" with mark A is 260 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1870 "No Motto" with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1870 "No Motto" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1870 "No Motto" with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1870 "No Motto" with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

