FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1938 "Type 1929-1939" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 20 Francs 1938 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 20 Francs 1938 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,680)
  • Weight20 g
  • Pure silver (0,4373 oz) 13,6 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC10,910,061

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1938
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:45 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Francs 1938 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (122)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1938 . This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Francs 1938 at auction Russiancoin - December 25, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 25, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1938 at auction Numisbalt - December 7, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 7, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1938 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 21, 2025
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateNovember 21, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1938 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 30, 2025
SellerTauler & Fau
DateOctober 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
France 20 Francs 1938 at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateOctober 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
France 20 Francs 1938 at auction Katz - October 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateOctober 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1938 at auction Katz - October 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateOctober 12, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1938 at auction BAC - September 30, 2025
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1938 at auction Künker - September 19, 2025
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 19, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1938 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 14, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1938 at auction Nomisma - September 10, 2025
SellerNomisma
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1938 at auction Nomisma - September 10, 2025
SellerNomisma
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1938 at auction Stack's - September 4, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 4, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1938 at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1938 at auction Numismatica Italia - July 11, 2025
SellerNumismatica Italia
DateJuly 11, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1938 at auction Russiancoin - July 10, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1938 at auction Cayón - July 9, 2025
SellerCayón
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1938 at auction CNG - July 2, 2025
SellerCNG
DateJuly 2, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1938 at auction Coins NB - May 17, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1938 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 23, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateFebruary 23, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1938 at auction Istra Numizmatika - February 16, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 20 Francs 1938?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Francs 1938 is 45 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1938?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Francs 1938 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1938?

To sell the 20 Francs 1938 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

