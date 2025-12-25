20 Francs 1938 "Type 1929-1939" (France, Third Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,680)
- Weight20 g
- Pure silver (0,4373 oz) 13,6 g
- Diameter35 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC10,910,061
Description
- CountryFrance
- PeriodThird Republic
- Denomination20 Francs
- Year1938
- MintParis
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1938 . This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 30, 2020.
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 20 Francs 1938?
According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Francs 1938 is 45 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1938?
The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Francs 1938 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1938?
To sell the 20 Francs 1938 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.