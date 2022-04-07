flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1878 A (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1878 A - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 20 Centimes 1878 A - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF30

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1878
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:0 USD
Average price (PROOF):6900 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1878 A - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1878 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 494 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Centimes 1878 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 4, 2022
ConditionPF68 PCGS
Selling price
8040 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1878 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - April 7, 2022
SellerBeaussant Lefèvre
DateApril 7, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
6757 $
Price in auction currency 6200 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1878 A at auction Palombo - October 20, 2018
SellerPalombo
DateOctober 20, 2018
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1878 A at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 7, 2014
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 7, 2014
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 20 Centimes 1878 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1878 with mark A is 6900 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1878 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1878 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1878 with the letters A?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1878 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1878All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 20 CentimesNumismatic auctions