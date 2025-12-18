flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1934 "Type 1929-1939" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 10 Francs 1934 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 10 Francs 1934 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,680)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2186 oz) 6,8 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC52,000,416

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination10 Francs
  • Year1934
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:20 USD
Auction sales chart 10 Francs 1934 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1934 . This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2551 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 23, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 10 Francs 1934 at auction Russiancoin - December 18, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 18, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1934 at auction Russiancoin - November 20, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 20, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1934 at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1934 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
France 10 Francs 1934 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1934 at auction Coins NB - December 16, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateDecember 16, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
France 10 Francs 1934 at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1934 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
France 10 Francs 1934 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
SellerPesek Auctions
DateNovember 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
France 10 Francs 1934 at auction Pars Coins - July 26, 2021
SellerPars Coins
DateJuly 26, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1934 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 14, 2020
SellerTauler & Fau
DateDecember 14, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1934 at auction Artemide Kunstauktionen - October 4, 2020
SellerArtemide Kunstauktionen
DateOctober 4, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1934 at auction Darabanth - December 19, 2019
France 10 Francs 1934 at auction Darabanth - December 19, 2019
SellerDarabanth
DateDecember 19, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1934 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2018
SellerTauler & Fau
DateMay 29, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 10 Francs 1934 at auction Russiancoin - January 8, 2026
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 8, 2026
ConditionNo grade
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 10 Francs 1934?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Francs 1934 is 20 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Francs 1934?

The information on the current value of the French coin 10 Francs 1934 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Francs 1934?

To sell the 10 Francs 1934 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1934All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 10 FrancsNumismatic auctions