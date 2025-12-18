flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1932 "Type 1929-1939" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 10 Francs 1932 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 10 Francs 1932 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,680)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2186 oz) 6,8 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC40,287,667

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination10 Francs
  • Year1932
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:30 USD
Auction sales chart 10 Francs 1932 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1932 . This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 10 Francs 1932 at auction Russiancoin - December 18, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 18, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1932 at auction Russiancoin - November 20, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 20, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1932 at auction Coins NB - April 12, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateApril 12, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
France 10 Francs 1932 at auction Russiancoin - February 6, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 6, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1350 RUB
France 10 Francs 1932 at auction Russiancoin - January 9, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1932 at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1932 at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1932 at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1932 at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1932 at auction Coins NB - September 14, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateSeptember 14, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1932 at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1932 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 2, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1932 at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS62 GENI
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1932 at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1932 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
SellerBAC
DateMarch 29, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1932 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 2, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1932 at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 26, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1932 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
SellerBAC
DateNovember 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1932 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
SellerBAC
DateOctober 5, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1932 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 15, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1932 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJune 8, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1932 at auction Russiancoin - January 8, 2026
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 8, 2026
ConditionNo grade
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 10 Francs 1932?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Francs 1932 is 30 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Francs 1932?

The information on the current value of the French coin 10 Francs 1932 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Francs 1932?

To sell the 10 Francs 1932 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

